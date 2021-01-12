Trump aides admit they're 'babysitting a violent toddler' to keep him from creating more mayhem

The few remaining aides surrounding Donald Trump are admitting that they are spending their last days in the White House either avoiding the man they describe as a "violent toddler," or "babysitting" him in the hopes he won't do something that would imperil more lives in the U.S. or the world.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, the president has all but given up performing any of the few presidential duties he performed before the election and spends his days still insisting that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

In an effort, to give the appearance he is still in control, the president has insisted his daily schedule -- released to the public -- state in one form or another: "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings."

According to the Beast, the president's days are anything but that.

"One senior Trump administration official described the activity around the outgoing president as a prolonged act of 'babysitting' a 'violent toddler' that aides and chief advisers hope to get through in the next week without Trump triggering any more history-making disasters," the report states.

The report goes on to note that "Meanwhile, Trump, whose rhetoric helped incite the Jan. 6 rioting, is increasingly cut off from once-loyal senior officials, some of whom have resigned in recent days. Instead, the president is focused on managing the fallout, both legally and reputationally, from the attack and the deaths that resulted from it."

As part of the efforts to keep the president from setting off more violent clashes like the one that occurred last week at the U.S. Capitol that led to five deaths, or saber-rattling against other countries, aides are attempting to distract the fuming president by getting him to focus on his war with Twitter and the tech industry.

"Aides have also printed out and rushed to show him the latest articles they have found on Big Tech companies "censoring" him and other extremely online conservatives in recent days," the report states. "One of the motivations behind doing this, two of the sources said, was to try to focus his energy on his pet cause of railing against the supposed anti-conservative bias at social media giants such as Twitter and Facebook, in the hopes that such distractions keep him from causing further, irreversible, or even violent mayhem."

