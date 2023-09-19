'Incredibly dangerous': Trump thrashed for attacking US Jews on Rosh Hashanah by CNN's Dana Bash
Former US President Donald Trump gestures after delivering remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on June 13, 2023. - ED JONES/Getty Images North America/TNS

CNN's Dana Bash on Tuesday shredded former President Donald Trump for attacking the majority of American Jews who voted against him in both 2016 and 2020.

In a social media post made on Rosh Hashanah, Trump claimed that "liberal Jews" had voted "to destroy America and Israel because you believed false narratives!"

Given that President Joe Biden won more than two-thirds of the Jewish vote in 2020, Trump's social media tirade was essentially an attack on the supermajority of Jewish Americans -- and Bash said he should not be let off the hook for it.

"It is so incredibly dangerous," she said. "I did a whole hour on anti-Semitism growing in America and a big part of it was, according to expert after expert who looked at the research and looked at the threats and the timelines, Donald Trump saying things like this, pushing the door open a little bit, and white supremacists and people who have been feeling this way for a long time shoving the door open."

Bash made clear that there is no way that Trump doesn't know his attacks on the majority of American Jews will lead to an increase in anti-Semitism.

"He knows full well that this kind of rhetoric is incredibly dangerous and he just thinks that it's advantageous to him and he does it," she said.

