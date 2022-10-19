Documentary captures bigoted Trump comments about 'a good Jewish character'

Former President Donald Trump has a long history of making antisemitic statements, which has continued this week as he attacked Jews for not supporting him enough.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump said on his social media site. He complained it was surprising that "our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S."

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported on a moment shown amid a British documentary that interviewed Trump in 2021, in which the former president called the filmmaker "a good Jewish character." He went on to call Persians “very good salesmen” and lamented Israeli Jews like him more than United States.



The moment released by the filmmaker shows Trump continuing his ongoing complaints that Jewish voters should bless him with their universal support.

“In Israel, I’m at like 94 percent, but I got 27, 28 percent,” Trump says in the video, referencing his approval.

The moment was from May 20, 2021, and given to Maggie Haberman by filmmaker Alex Holder.

Trump also asks if the camera was rolling, saying, "Don't let it roll." But the cameras were already going. A woman mentions something about "the Jews who didn't vote for you."

Off-camera Trump asks about the filmmaker, "Is this a good Jewish character right here?" Everyone laughed. “You’ve got to love Trump!" he said of himself in the third person.