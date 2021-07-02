BUSTED: Arizona official was told to ‘stop the counting’ during blitz by Trump, Giuliani and GOP chair

Donald Trump is under investigation in Georgia for his caught-on-tape efforts to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" 12,000 votes to overturn the election in the Peach State. A bombshell new report by The Arizona Republic documents a parallel effort to overturn the election results in Arizona.
"Then-President Donald Trump tried to speak directly with the chair of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in the weeks after the November 2020 election as his allies sought to change the election results in a state he narrowly lost to Democrat Joe Biden. New records obtained by The Arizona Republic reveal the behind-the scenes efforts by Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and state GOP Chair Kelli Ward to pressure the county supervisors, who make up the elected body that oversees elections in the state's most populous county," the newspaper reported.
"Much of the attention from Trump's allies was focused on Supervisor Clint Hickman, the 56-year-old lifelong Republican from a prominent West Valley family that runs an egg company. At the time, Hickman chaired the five-member Republican-controlled board, a position that gave him the power to set agendas, hold hearings on the election process, and certify — or delay — the 2020 election results," the newspaper explained.
The newspaper reports Hickman was first told Trump would probably be calling him by state GOP Chair Kelli Ward.
The White House reportedly called on New Year's Eve, but Hickman let the call to go voicemail. And before the White House caught up with Hickman, news broke of Trump's January 2nd phone call with Raffensperger which has resulted in a grand jury investigation in Fulton County, Georgia.
"I was horrified," Hickman said, fearing he would receive a similar call. "I'm not going to tape a president, so I'm not going to talk to a president … I didn't want to have a very rough call to my home on a Sunday night."
Ward, the GOP chair, explained what Trump supporters wanted.
"We need you to stop the counting." Ward texted.
The bombshell report comes against the backdrop of the controversial Arizona audit of the votes, which has been widely condemned for lacking legitimacy.
BREAKING NEWS WITH AUDIO: 'We need you to stop the counting': Records detail intense efforts by Trump allies to pre… https://t.co/9tGFKW3Cqw— YvonneWingettSanchez 🏜 (@YvonneWingettSanchez 🏜) 1625253497.0
AUDIO Rudy Giuliani to Maricopa County Supervisor: "Maybe we can get this thing fixed up." https://t.co/Awl9hLmpUe
— Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) July 2, 2021