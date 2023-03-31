Former Trump employees secretly cheering 'wonderful news' of his indictment: Maggie Haberman
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and President Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump's political allies say they're furious about his indictment on criminal charges by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, but New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says people who have long worked with him are having a very different reaction.

Appearing on CNN, Haberman said that several former Trump Organization employees were "cheering" on the fact that their one-time boss has now been indicted for making illegal hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"They were texting me, and there is a long trail of people who feel burned, in one way or another, by Donald Trump," she said. "We certainly saw that in the White House. This was a pattern that existed for decades in the Trump Organization. And the number of people I heard from yesterday who worked for his company who were really happy, one person texted with the words, 'Wonderful news.'"

Haberman added that she has heard from sources that Trump is "really angry," although she hastened to add that "doesn't mean that he's throwing staplers."

Trump is expected to travel to New York on Tuesday to be arraigned.

