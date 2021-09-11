Trump plans visit to Ground Zero after attacking Biden on 9/11 anniversary: report
Donald Trump. (NumenaStudios / Shutterstock.com)

According to a report from the New York Post, former president Donald Trump is planning to visit Ground Zero in Manhattan on Saturday as part of the 20th-anniversary remembrance of the 9/11 attack.

Trump's visit will come hours after he released a video using the somber day to attack current President Joe Biden over his Afghanistan withdrawal by claiming "The leader of our country was made to look like a fool, and that can never be allowed to happen."

With Biden expected to visit Ground Zero early Saturday morning before appearing at the other two sites of 9/11 plane crashes, Trump told Fox News Friday night about his Saturday plans, scheduled for the afternoon, before taking an additional shot at Biden over Afghanistan, saying, "It is very depressing. his was supposed to be a day of victory. Now it is a day of embarrassment. How do you have this happen? I think Biden rushed it [the Afghan pullout] to try to claim victory and now, he looks like a fool."

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews