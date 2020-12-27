Trump is punishing Republicans  because they won't back his 'crazy, delusional coup' attempt: GOP strategist

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, GOP strategist Susan Del Percio said that a very "cruel" Donald Trump is holding up the desperately needed COVID aid package to punish Republicans because they have failed to back his stolen election claims.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Del Persio called Trump's efforts and attempted a "coup."
"He is cruel, he likes attention.," she began. "Most and dangerous of all, he is unable to do the job through incompetence. This is a dereliction of duty and he doesn't care about Democrats or Republican. He wants to be out there doing what he thinks makes him look strong, which is the shame of it all as he has no idea how ineffective it makes him."
'He doesn't care about what the Republicans do, he thinks they have abandoned him by not participating in his crazy, delusional coup," she added. "What priority does he put on what the senators think? Nothing."
She later added, "Frankly, Donald Trump would have had a better chance of getting re-elected if he pushed for the $2,000 in September or October. Again, the Senate didn't want to move and now they are gearing up for a Biden administration, claiming to be fiscally responsible."
She concluded by saying of the GOP senators, "I don't think they're as incompetent and clueless as the president."
Watch below:
MSNBC 12 27 2020 12 11 42 www.youtube.com