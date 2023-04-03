Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump has hired a new lawyer to assist in his defense on criminal charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney.

The former president brought on former federal prosecutor Todd Blanche, who was until recently a partner at law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, as part of his defense team against an indictment filed last week in New York, reported Politico.

“I have been asked to represent Trump in the recently charged DA case, and after much thought/consideration," Blanche said in an email, "I have decided it is the best thing for me to do and an opportunity I should not pass up.”

The former assistant U.S. attorney in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office previously represented Trump ally Paul Manafort and onetime Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, who has been making television appearances defending the ex-president against charges related to the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment, is expected to take a back seat.

