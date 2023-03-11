Busted: Trump attorneys headed to court to explain two-trial deadline scam

Donald Trump's legal team have been given a deadline of Wedneasday to explain themselves after a fellow attorney ratted them out for double-booking trial appearances in an effort to get around court-imposed deadlines.

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery, the former president's penchant for dragging out legal proceedings has come back to haunt his attorneys who are battling investigations on multiple fronts.

That, in turn, appears to have led several of his attorneys to try and pull a fast one on two different judges in order to gain more time.

As Pagliery wrote, "Trump’s lawyers have until Wednesday to explain how they tried to play two New York judges off each other by double-booking trials to potentially delay them both," before adding, "Trump already pushed back a potential late 2023 trial over duping investors to Jan. 2024, citing a conflict with the New York Attorney General’s trial over his fake financial statements to banks. But when Trump’s team recently sought to delay that AG trial, they got caught."

The report notes that they might have gotten away with it if a fellow attorney didn't alert "U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield in federal court and Justice Arthur F. Engoron in state court that they may be getting played."

The report adds attorney Roberta Kaplan wrote to the two judges, explaining, "Donald Trump has a history of leveraging his presidential-campaign activities to delay and avoid judicial proceedings. We anticipated that, should the case schedule run into 2024, Mr. Trump will begin to argue that his campaign obligations must take precedence over his participation in this case, including at trial.”

Pace University Law Professor Randolph M. McLaughlin equated Trump's legal team's actions to those of children.

"When children do this—go from one parent to another—if the parents aren’t aware of what the kid is doing, the kid can get away with things. But once the parent is aware the child is playing them against each other, the game is over,” he explained.

