A Trump indictment in Manhattan would create 'a mess' for his lawyers: legal analyst

Should Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg elect to indict Donald Trump for his part in paying adult film star Stormy Daniels hush money before the 2016 election, one legal expert said the historic arrest of a former president would lead to a flurry of activity that will be "a mess" for Trump's lawyers to handle.
Appearing on MSNBC"s "The Saturday Show" with host Jonathan Capehart, former prosecutor Charles Coleman Jr. claimed the fact that Trump was invited instead of subpoenaed to appear before a Manhattan grand jury is indicative that an indictment is imminent.
Speaking to the host, he first explained, "This is another indication of Alvin Bragg's intention here. You can't subpoena someone to testify against themselves because they have the 5th Amendment right against incrimination. You'd only subpoena him if he was a potential witness."
Asked about going to trial, Coleman suggested it will turn into a circus after the arrest of Trump.
"The first thing that has to happen is the grand jury has to actually return a true bill," Coleman explained. "Now most of us don't consider that to be a significant hurdle because, as the old saying goes, you can indict a ham sandwich. But assuming that takes place, then DA Bragg would have to file the indictment, Donald Trump would be arrested, brought in, and arraigned with the charges on the indictment."
"From there, it becomes a logistical nightmare," he suggested. "Because everything about this case is going to be watched on the public eye like nothing we've ever seen before. We are going to have court updates literally at every turn. I suspect that Donald Trump's attorneys will fight it with a myriad number of motions trying to dismiss this and or change the nature of the actual trial itself if this effort were to see trial."
"Again, there's a number of different logistical considerations that would make this a mess," he added.
A Tyrannosaurus-Rex skeleton dating back 67-million years will be auctioned in Switzerland next month, marking the first such sale in Europe, the auction house said Saturday.
The skeleton dubbed Trinity will go under the hammer in Zurich on April 18, the Koller auction house said.
Towering 3.9 metres (12.8 feet) in the air, Trinity has been valued at between six to eight million Swiss francs ($6.5-8.7 million), according to the auction catalogue.
But Christian Link, in charge of natural history memorabilia at Koller, told AFP he believed that was a "very low estimate".
Trinity is "one of the most spectacular T-Rex skeletons in existence, a well-preserved and brilliantly restored fossil," the auction house said.
The sale would mark "the first time in Europe and only the third time worldwide (that) a skeleton of an entire T-Rex dinosaur of exceptional quality will be offered at auction".
Koller pointed to a 2021 study in the scientific journal Nature indicating that only 32 skeletons of adult T-Rex's -- one of the largest terrestrial predators ever to walk the Earth -- had been found worldwide.
'Incredibly well-preserved'
The Trinity skeleton is made up of bone material from three T-Rex specimens.
They were excavated between 2008 and 2013 from the Hell Creek and Lance Creek formations in Montana and Wyoming in the United States, the auction catalogue said.
The two sites are known for the discoveries of two other significant T-Rex skeletons that have gone to auction: Sue went under the hammer in 1997 for $8.4 million, and Stan, which took the world-record hammer price of $31.8 million at Christie's, in 2020.
Last year, Christie's withdrew another T-Rex skeleton -- also excavated from Montana -- days before it went to auction in Hong Kong, after doubts were reportedly raised about parts of the skeleton.
Link said Koller was intent on being open and transparent about the origins of the bones that make up Trinity.
Just over half of the bone material in the skeleton comes from the three Tyrannosaurus specimens, he said.
Trinity's skull meanwhile is "incredibly well-preserved" and comes from a single T-Rex specimen, according to Koller.
The skeleton was provided by a "private individual", and had been flown in nine large crates to Switzerland, for reassembly, Link said.
Auction sales of dinosaur skeletons and other fossils have raked in tens of millions of dollars in recent years, but experts have warned the trade could be harmful to science by putting the specimens in private hands and out of the reach of researchers.
Koller noted "the rare skeletons of adult T-Rex specimens which have been unearthed are almost all now in institutional collections."
"The Zurich auction is therefore an exceptional opportunity to acquire such a fossil of the highest quality," it said in a statement.
Link also said he would like to see a museum snap up Trinity, adding that several had already voiced interest.
The skeleton will be the star of an auction set to feature a number of other rare fossils, as well as a 2.145-kilo rock that is "among the largest Martian meteorites ever found on earth", according to the catalogue.
Testimony given by Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo in Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit could punch a hole in the reported defense lawyers' strategy for Fox News are using to stave off what one legal analyst called the possibility of a "financial death penalty."
According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, attorneys for the embattled conservative news network are trying to dismiss private emails and text messages exchanged by on-air personalities and executives where they admitted they were trafficking in lies about 2020 election fraud with Dominion singled out.
Attorneys for Fox have suggested that the Fox hosts were just offering opinions, not making statements of fact, when spreading the election lies, but Bartiromo is presenting them with a major problem as they try to make their case.
As the Times is reporting, "In released court documents and deposition testimony connected to the case, Bartiromo is cited throughout for allowing former President Trump's false claims about 2020 election fraud to air on the network in an effort to stop angry viewers from abandoning the network," before adding, "Court testimony shows that in the days leading up to and following the 2020 election, colleagues and executives raised questions about Bartiromo's online activity and expressed concerns that she was influenced by right-wing conspiracy theorists."
With the report adding, "Bartiromo is one of four Fox News and Fox Business Network personalities cited in the suit along with Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro and Lou Dobbs, who is no longer part of the company. Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch admitted under oath that they all promoted false claims about the 2020 election, which he believed was fair," the Times is reporting that Bartiromo stated in testimony that she is a journalist and not an on-air personality providing commentary -- and that is a problem for Fox.
"The difference with Bartiromo is she identifies as a news anchor, as she indicated in her testimony," The Times is reporting. "Hannity, Dobbs and Pirro are considered opinion hosts, and executives at Fox News testified that they are not held to the same journalistic standards as straight news programs."
Even worse for the embattled news network, the Times notes, "Bartiromo testified that no one in management did anything to stop her or force her to correct the record."
"Bartiromo herself made misstatements, such as repeating inaccurate claims that Dominion was owned by voting software company Smartmatic, which is also suing Fox News and other conservative networks for defamation," the report states before adding, "... several Fox News executives in their testimony concurred with Dominion's assertions that Bartiromo did not challenge any of [Sidney] Powell's false statements when she appeared on 'Sunday Morning Futures.' Bartiromo also admitted that she never presented any evidence to counter Powell's claims, even though she was provided with correct information provided by Dominion and other Fox News journalists."
The Greek historian Herodotus reported over 2,000 years ago on a misguided forbidden experiment in which two children were prevented from hearing human speech so that a king could discover the true, unlearned language of human beings.
There are two common answers to why language should be learned or innate. For one, complex languages can often respond to local conditions as they are learned. A second answer is that complex communication is often difficult to produce even when individuals are born with some knowledge of the correct signals. Given that the ways honeybees communicate are quite elaborate, we decided to study how they learn these behaviors to answer this language question.
What is a waggle dance?
Astonishingly, honeybees possess one of the most complicated examples of nonhuman communication. They can tell each other where to find resources such as food, water, or nest sites with a physical “waggle dance.” This dance conveys the direction, distance and quality of a resource to the bee’s nestmates.
This video, from PBS Nova, shows bees getting their “waggle dance” on.
Essentially, the dancer points recruits in the correct direction and tells them how far to go by repeatedly circling around in a figure eight pattern centered around a waggle run, in which the bee waggles its abdomen as it moves forward. Dancers are pursued by potential recruits, bees that closely follow the dancer, to learn where to go to find the communicated resource.
The waggle dancer gives the instructions, and the followers learn where they can find the indicated resource. Dong Shihao, CC BY-ND
Longer waggle runs communicate greater distances, and the waggle angle communicates direction. For higher-quality resources such as sweeter nectar, dancers repeat the waggle run more times and race back faster after each waggle run.
Making mistakes
This dance is difficult to produce. The dancer is not only running – covering about one body length per second – while trying to maintain the correct waggle angle and duration. It is also usually in total darkness, amid a crowd of jostling bees and on an irregular surface.
Bees therefore can make three different types of mistakes: pointing in the wrong direction, signaling the wrong distance, or making more errors in performing the figure eight dance pattern – what researchers call disorder errors. The first two mistakes make it harder for recruits to find the location being communicated. Disorder error may make it harder for recruits to follow the dancer.
This video, from the Nieh lab, shows the bees’ “waggle run.”
Scientists knew that all bees of the species Apis mellifera begin to forage and dance only as they get older and that they also follow experienced dancers before they first attempt to dance. Could they be learning from practiced teachers?
A ‘forbidden’ bee experiment
My colleagues and I thus created isolated experimental colonies of bees that could not observe other waggle dances before they themselves danced. Like the ancient experiment described by Herodotus, these bees could not observe the dance language because they were all the same age and had no older, experienced bees to follow. In contrast, our control colonies contained bees of all ages, so younger bees could follow the older, experienced dancers.
We recorded the first dances of bees living in colonies with both population age profiles. The bees that could not follow the dances of experienced bees produced dances with significantly more directional, distance and disorder errors than the dances of control novice bees.
We then tested the same bees later, when they were experienced foragers. Bees who had lacked teachers now produced significantly fewer directional and disorder errors, possibly because they had more practice or had learned by eventually following other dancers. The dances of the older control bees from colonies with teachers remained just as good as their first dances.
This finding told us that bees are therefore born with some knowledge of how to dance, but they can learn how to dance even better by following experienced bees. This is the first known example of such complex social learning of communication in insects and is a form of animal culture.
Dance dialects are about distance
A mystery remained with respect to the bees that had lacked dance teachers early on. They could never correct their distance errors. They continued to overshoot, communicating greater distances than normal. So, why is this interesting to scientists? The answer may lie in how distance communication could adapt to local conditions.
There can be significant differences in where food is distributed in different environments. As a result, different honeybee species have evolved different “dance dialects,” described as the relationship between the distance to a food source and the corresponding waggle dance duration.
Interestingly, these dialects vary, even within the same honeybee species. Researchers suspect this variation exists because colonies, even of the same species, can live in very different environments.
If learning language is a way to cope with different environments, then perhaps each colony should have a distance dialect tailored to its locale and passed on from experienced bees to novices. If so, our teacher-deprived individual bees may never have corrected their distance errors because they acquired, on their own, a different distance dialect.
Normally, this dialect would be learned from experienced bees, but could potentially change within a single generation if their environmental conditions changed or if the colony swarmed to a new location.
In addition, each colony has a “dance floor,” or the space where bees dance, with complex terrain that the dancers may learn to better navigate over time or by following in the footsteps of older dancers.
These ideas remain to be tested but provide a foundation for future experiments that will explore cultural transmission between older and younger bees. We believe that this study and future studies will expand our understanding of collective knowledge and language learning in animal societies.