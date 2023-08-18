Donald Trump Thursday evening backtracked on his previous vow to present proof that the 2020 Georgia election was stolen at a press conference coming next week, following reports that such a stunt could lead to another indictment in the state.
Trump had said his press conference would show that the Fani Willis case should be dropped, but media reports later surfaced showing that the former president's own lawyers warned him to cancel the event.
Trump had a different spin on things:
"Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta," he posted on Thursday. "Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!"