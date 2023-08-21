'We’re going to see a test of this': Ex-prosecutor says Trump's bail includes conditions he'll struggle to meet

The conditions of Donald Trump's bail in Georgia will likely be tested, one former federal prosecutor told MSNBC's Katy Tur.

Speaking to the network minutes after the news of Trump's bail conditions broke, Barbara McQuade warned that the banning of "veiled" threats will likely be a challenging requirement for Trump to meet.

"I think we're going to see a test of this," McQuade said. "This is exactly the kind of thing he enjoys doing, posting things about the case and specifically about witnesses. I think this bond would prohibit him from saying the kind of things leading up to the case, for example, about Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and his testimony. The judge will be in a difficult spot here about what to do if he should violate the terms. The bond could be revoked. If someone is running for president, I imagine the judge would be reluctant to pull the trigger."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Thus far, the judges overseeing Trump's other cases have struggled with this same issue. In the case of E. Jean Carroll, the judge told Trump's lawyers multiple times to get a handle on their client. After Trump lost the case, he unleashed on Carroll during a town hall on CNN. It resulted in Carroll pondering a third suit accusing him of defamation.

See the full commentary from McQuade below or at the link here.