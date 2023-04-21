Trump shreds DeSantis in new email: He's reduced Florida to 'delinquency and destruction'

In a new fact sheet emailed to his supporters and posted to his website, former President Donald Trump tore into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing him of trashing his state and making it unlivable for regular people.

"While Ron DeSantis engages in a weeks-long shadow campaign for president boasting his playbook, Florida continues to tumble into complete and total delinquency and destruction," wrote Trump. "On DeSantis’ watch, Florida has become one of the least affordable states to live in the country. In his first term as Florida governor, Ron DeSantis raised taxes on Floridians by more than $1.5 billion."

Cost of living has been skyrocketing in Florida, driven largely by housing; last year, Realtor.com designated Miami the most unaffordable place to live in the United States, on an income-adjusted basis.

Trump — who ironically changed his permanent residence to Florida himself when he was seeking re-election as president and now lives at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach — went on to assert Florida is one of the most worst places to live for a variety of categories and professions: for workers, retirees, families, teachers, doctors, police officers, Millennials, and working parents, among other categories.

This comes after Trump also attacked DeSantis over COVID-19 deaths in his state, and over Florida's crime statistics, as well as mocking his attacks on Disney.

DeSantis is widely expected to enter the race for president, pitting him directly against the former president who once secured him the 2018 gubernatorial nomination. However, he is facing a key setback: much of Florida's Republican congressional delegation appears to be backing Trump over him — which some lawmakers have suggested could be a result of DeSantis' inability to form positive relationships with people.