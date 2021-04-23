Trump relocating to New Jersey after Mar-A-Lago closes for summer: Sources

Former president Donald Trump may temporarily move from Florida to another one of his properties in New Jersey.

The twice-impeached one-term president and his team may relocate from his Mar-A-Lago resort to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, unnamed Trump advisers told Business Insider.

"They're moving the whole operation to New Jersey because they're going to start doing more fundraising," said one Trump advisor familiar with the discussions.

Trump has been trying to maintain control over the Republican Party since losing the election to Joe Biden and getting impeached over his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and GOP officials and candidates have frequently visited Mar-A-Lago since the end of his presidency.

The Palm Beach resort, where Trump has lived since leaving the White House, closes just after Memorial Day due to the hot and humid weather in South Florida.