Trump 'seriously thinking about 2024' -- but there's something that could scare him away from running
President Donald Trump (image via Nicholas Kamm/AFP).

Donald Trump is sending plenty of signals that he intends to run for re-election in 2024, according to associates, but only if he believes he would win.

The twice-impeached one-term president has raised more than $100 million in cash and gained new focus on his political activity, in marked contrast to the "chaos" that marked the first weeks after leaving the White House, and his allies say Trump would be almost certain to challenge Joe Biden to a rematch if his loyalists are elected in the midterms, reported CNN.

"[He was] still pretty dejected up until a few months ago, when his whole demeanor started changing the worse things became for Biden," said one current adviser. "[He then started] seriously thinking about 2024 and what he needs to do this year so that he's in a solid position for another campaign."

Three advisers say Trump's behavior changed about four months ago, and he started reaching out to pollster Tony Fabrizio, who conducted a thorough examination of which demographics had abandoned him in the 2020 election and tried to find explanations for those shifts.

READ MORE: Abject sycophant Jim Jordan can’t lie his way out of Jan. 6 role

"He started bugging Tony once Biden got under 50 percent approval," said one adviser. "Trump sees him as an honest broker."

Trump allies believe he will run again if Biden's poll numbers remain in the low 40s next spring, because the former president and his team believe that would show a loss of support among independents, but there's apparently a line in the sand that Trump won't cross.

"If Biden is back up to 46 percent approval or above, everyone is universally in agreement that Trump is out," said the adviser.

SmartNews