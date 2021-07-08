Trump writes WSJ op-ed defending his 'absurd' Big Tech lawsuit -- and it quickly blows up in his face

The Wall Street Journal on Thursday published an op-ed, ostensibly written by former President Donald Trump, in support of his lawsuit — unveiled Wednesday — alleging that Facebook, Google, and Twitter are violating his First Amendment rights by banning his accounts for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

"One of the gravest threats to our democracy today is a powerful group of Big Tech corporations that have teamed up with government to censor the free speech of the American people," the op-ed begins. "This is not only wrong—it is unconstitutional. To restore free speech for myself and for every American, I am suing Big Tech to stop it..."

"This coercion and coordination is unconstitutional," Trump continues. "The Supreme Court has held that Congress can't use private actors to achieve what the Constitution prohibits it from doing itself. In effect, Big Tech has been illegally deputized as the censorship arm of the U.S. government. This should alarm you no matter your political persuasion. It is unacceptable, unlawful and un-American."

Critics on Twitter slammed both the op-ed itself and WSJ's decision to publish it.

























Many people also noted that Trump having a column published in the Wall Street Journal undermined his claims of being censored and "canceled."



















