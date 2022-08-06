‘It changes my view’: Bill Barr now thinks DOJ is ‘taking a hard look’ at Trump
Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski for AFP

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr has modified his views on the Department of Justice investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge interviewed Barr after the DOJ subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin, his deputy.

Herridge asked, "do the new grand jury subpoenas suggest that the Justice Department is squarely focused on former President Trump?"

"I think it definitely is a significant event," Barr replied.

RELATED: Mick Mulvaney reveals what he told Jan. 6 committee about Trump

"It changes my view of what's been going on," he continued. "From my standpoint, it looked to me like the department was really focusing on the lower-level people. As you know, since the election they've been going after the people who went into the Capitol."

"And I didn't think they were paying that much attention to the higher-ups and were sort-of leaving it to the congressional committee," Barr explained. "But this suggests to me that they're taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president and the people immediately around him who were involved in this."

Watch below or at this link.

Barr calls Jan. 6 subpoenas "significant," says nominating Trump would be "really bad" for GOP www.youtube.com

