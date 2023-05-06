Trump is 'creating his own reality' to excuse himself from defamation trial: biographer

Former President Donald Trump is resorting to his old playbook to try to make the civil rape case brought by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll go away, argued Trump biographer David Cay Johnston on MSNBC's "The ReidOut" Friday.

This comes as the former president's lawyers have been caught in a desperate struggle attempting to explain to the court why he announced he was returning to defend himself, even though he has made clear he won't testify or present witnesses and none of those plans have changed.

"You have been covering Trump a long time," said anchor Joy Reid. "One would think he at least knows the difference between Marla Maples, Ivana, and a woman he says he didn't know her at all and yet he points to E. Jean Carroll, let me put the picture up, and said, oh, yeah, that's Marla. And it wasn't. What does that say about him, that and the fact he couldn't remember what year he was married to Ivana, what year he was married to Marla, and wouldn't even answer about when he was married to his current wife, Melania?"

"To Donald, all women look alike. It's as simple as that," said Johnston. "They're not human beings. Donald sees all the rest of us as objects. And he's been this way — I have known him for 35 years. He's been that way from the beginning. He's very strategic about people who he thinks can hurt or help him as a general rule, but none of us are human beings to him. We're objects to be used."

Johnston added that he is "not the least bit surprised" that he was able to mistake a clearly defined picture of Carroll for his ex-wife, despite Trump claiming he would never have touched Carroll because she's "not my type."

"And of course, by the way, E. Jean Carroll — not at 79, but at the time this happened in her early 50s, absolutely his type," said Johnston. "So this is just how Donald operates. Donald's mind is a very simple point to it, Joy. If he says it, that makes it so. He creates his own reality. And if you don't buy it, fake news."

