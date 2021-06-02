Trump sent supporters multiple desperate pleas to read his blog days before shutting it down
Donald Trump at MAGA rally in support of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in 2018. (mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump has permanently shut down his blog after it received paltry amounts of traffic and engagement.

However, it doesn't appear that the twice-impeached one-term former president's blog failed from a lack of trying.

As noted by the Washington Post's Karen Tumulty, Trump sent his supporters several desperate pleas to read his blog in the weeks leading up to its end on Wednesday.

"Trump is still waiting for you to sign up to his new social media platform," one message to supporters read. "This can't wait, Big Tech is trying to shut down and silence conservative voices. Do your part to fight back. Help elevate President Trump's new platform!"

Axios reporter Lachlan Markay flagged a similarly desperate email promoting Trump's blog, this one paid for by the National Republican Congressional Committee.

"It's embarrassing, Fellow Conservative," the email began. "Trump launched his new site and you haven't said you'll join. Don't reply and he'll know you abandoned him."

Trump's shuttered blog came despite boasts from adviser Jason Miller that it would "completely redefine the game" on social media when it launched last month.