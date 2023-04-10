GOP warms to Trump's plan to bomb Mexico

A new report from Politico suggests that Republicans are increasingly embracing what was once a fringe idea floated by former President Donald Trump: That America should bomb Mexico in the name of battling drug cartels.
Although it was once considered unthinkable to conduct a military invasion of the United States' neighbor to the south, Politico documents how launching attacks against the country is becoming mainstream within the GOP.
"Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and Mike Waltz (R-FL) introduced a bill seeking authorization for the use of military force to 'put us at war with the cartels,'" the report states. "Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said he is open to sending U.S. troops into Mexico to target drug lords even without that nation’s permission. And lawmakers in both chambers have filed legislation to label some cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move supported by GOP presidential aspirants."
Although some traditionally hawkish Republicans, including former Trump national security adviser John Bolton and Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) have expressed skepticism that bombing Mexico would be an effective strategy for stopping the flow of fentanyl into the United States, the idea is nonetheless gaining traction.
Even so, some foreign policy experts warn Politico that a war in Mexico has the potential to be a complete foreign policy disaster for the United States.
"If you thought Iraq was a bad situation, wait until you invade a country on our border,” a House Republican congressional aide told the publication. “Our grandchildren will be dealing with this.”