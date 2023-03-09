Trump to sell $99 book of letters he's received from celebrities
Donald Trump (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump has come up with yet another way to make money from his fans.

Axios reports that the former president will soon sell a book consisting of letters he's received from a wide array of celebrities and politicians, including Oprah Winfrey, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton, Ted Kennedy, North Korea's Kim Jong-un, Mario Cuomo, Arnold Palmer, Jay Leno, Liza Minnelli, and Regis Philbin.

Axios writes that the Winfrey letter is particularly interesting, as it was written shortly after Trump starting toying with the idea of running for president back in 2000, when he said that Winfrey would make an ideal running mate.

"Too bad we're not running for office," Winfrey wrote to Trump. "What a team!"

Of course, Winfrey's enthusiasm for potentially running with Trump came before he embraced a political strategy of constant race-baiting that would come to involve telling women of color to "go back" to the countries they came from.

In fact, Trump himself acknowledges that his relationship with Winfrey soured when he started his actual presidential campaign.

"Sadly, once I announced for President, she never spoke to me again," he writes.

The books will go on sale for $99 each, although interested buyers can get a signed copy for $399 if they want.

Late last year, Trump started selling $99 digital trading cards of himself in a move that even some of his diehard supporters thought was a tawdry cash grab.

