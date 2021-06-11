Trump claims he is ‘writing like crazy’ after shutting down his blog

President Donald Trump. (Official White House photograph)
Donald Trump shuttered his blog earlier this month after reportedly being upset that few people were visiting it.
The former president now says he has received multiple book deals and is "writing like crazy."
"I turned down two book deals, from the most unlikely of publishers, in that I do not want to do such a deal right now. I'm writing like crazy anyway, however, and when the time comes, you'll see the book of all books," Trump promised in a statement emailed to reporters.
"Actually, I've been working on a much more important project right now!" the former reality TV star said cryptically.