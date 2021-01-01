'Inexcusable': Mitt Romney scorches Trump administration for botching the COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Mitt Romney speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill (screen grab)

In a scathing statement released on New Year's Day, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) hammered health officials in Donald Trump's administration for their failure to plan adequately to roll-out the COVID-19 vaccine to states that is leading to what the Republican senator termed "inexcusable " delays.

According to Romney, front-line health providers are not to blame for delays in getting the most vulnerable Americans vaccinated.

Echoing officials across the country who have been asking for more help from the federal government with the drug roll-out, Romney stated, "The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines is a tribute to the NIH, the FDA and to the professionals in the pharmaceutical industry. But unlike the development of the vaccines, the vaccination process itself is falling behind. It was unrealistic to assume that the health care workers already overburdened with Covid care could take on a massive vaccination program."

He added, ""That comprehensive vaccination plans have not been developed at the federal level and sent to the states as models is as incomprehensible as it is inexcusable. I have experience organizing a major logistical event but nothing on the scale of what is called for today. Nor do I have any relevant medical or public health experience. But I know that when something isn't working, you need to acknowledge reality and develop a plan—particularly when hundreds of thousands of lives are at stake."

You can see his statement below: