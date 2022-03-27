Trump threatens MAGA boycott of midterms at Georgia rally where the 'crowd is hardly applauding': report

Donald Trump took his revenge tour to Georgia on Saturday as he seeks vengeance against Republicans who did not help him staff in office despite losing the 2020 election.

The former president is backing former Georgia Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in his campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp and Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) in his campaign against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Dawn White of 11 Alive news in Atlanta reported "former President Donald Trump has arrived to the 'Save America' rally in Commerce, GA. more than an hour late. The crowd is still here."

Trump threatened his supporters would boycott the November general election if Perdue loses the primary to Kemp.

"David Perdue, who is a wonderful man, and incredible family, and really got screwed by Kemp, is the only candidate in this race who can beat Stacey 'the hoax' Abrams this November. And you know the reason for that is because Trump voters — MAGA — Trump voters will not go out and vote for Kemp," Trump said.

"They're not going to vote," he predicted.

But Trump may not have as much pull in the state as he once did. Trump complained about the media not showing the extent of the crowd, which he claimed went "as far as the eye can see."

That was disputed by Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein.

"Ehhh ... not so much," he said.





Trump says the crowd goes “as far as the eye can see” behind the TV risers. Ehhh … not so much. #gapol pic.twitter.com/BbO2HxcduM

— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 27, 2022





Bluestein was also surprised by the lack of energy at the rally.

"This crowd is hardly applauding. Not the same sort of enthusiasm I’ve seen at other Trump rallies," he reported.

The rally was attended by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who complained about the Constitution's prohibition on insurrectionists running for Congress.