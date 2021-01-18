'The brand is irreparably stained': PR exec sees no demand for any Trump-branded products in the future

In a deep dive into what the future holds for Donald Trump after he reluctantly steps down as president of the United States on Wednesday, a public relations expert told Bloomberg that Trump shouldn't expect to cash in on his name anymore by simply slapping it on consumer products.

Prior to becoming president, the New York businessman was moderately successful selling ties, steaks, vodka and wine under the Trump brand. After four controversial years in the White House that encompassed a pandemic that has taken over 400,000 American lives, a collapsed economy and accusations the president incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol that left five dead, there may be little appetite for anything that bears the Trump name.

As Bloomberg's Tina Davis writes, "Trump has long loved to slap his name on things ... but, as far as mainstream customers go, that ship likely sailed a long time ago."

Speaking with New York PR exec Dorothy Crenshaw, Davis reports that prospects for a resurgence in Trump-branded products look bleak.

"The brand is irreparably stained," explained Crenshaw before adding "I really don't see any viability," when it comes to manufacturers or retailers partnering with the Trump family -- including daughter Ivanka who shuttered her own clothing line after retailers began dropping it.

"Trump-branded items were dropped from Macy's and other retailers soon after he launched his campaign with a speech promising to build a border wall to keep out 'rapists' from Mexico. Ivanka's partners started pulling her merchandise in 2017 after she took an advisory role in her father's administration," Davis wrote before adding that Ivanka apparel can now "only be found secondhand at resellers such as thredUP or auction sites like eBay."

"Though the family hasn't declared any intention of expanding their consumer-facing businesses, the Trumps still hold live trademarks for products ranging from infant beddings to coffee to greeting cards," the report states with Davis conceding, "Ivanka may find new markets for her wares abroad — the Chinese government awarded her dozens of trademarks during her father's time in office, many of which seemed suspiciously timed with Trump administration foreign policy decisions, watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington has pointed out."

