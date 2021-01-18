'A horrible feeling': Trump supporters in grieving after they finally realize he's leaving

Now that President Donald Trump has exhausted all his options for overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election, the reality is setting in among many of his supporters that he will no longer be president after noon on Wednesday.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Trump supporters in Florida are mourning the president's impending exit and are vowing not to watch President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

“I feel like I'm not in my skin," Trump supporter Florine Goldfarb tells the paper. "It's a horrible feeling. I don't like what they did to the president."

"I feel sad for America," said Trump supporter Candace Rojas of Palm Beach.

Another Trump supporter said that she planned to be "wearing all black, shutting off my TV when I'm home from work, and lighting a St. Jude candle to pray for our country" during Biden's inauguration, which she described as an "injustice."

Scott Newmark, the president of Americans for Trump, tells the Sun Sentinel that many Florida Republicans are furious that the Republican Party did not do more to help the president stay in power, even though it would have required flagrantly breaking the law.

"Amongst Trump supporters there is tremendous anger at the establishment of the Republican Party," he said. "They feel betrayed, and many are leaving the party, and vowing not to support this party in the future."