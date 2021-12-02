Trump welcomes Stacey Abrams to Georgia governor's race by trashing GOP incumbent Brian Kemp

Back in September, former president Donald Trump suggested at a MAGA rally that he'd rather have Democrat Stacey Abrams as governor of Georgia than Republican incumbent Brian Kemp.

But now that Abrams has formally announced her candidacy, Trump is taking a slightly different approach.

“Stacey 'The Hoax' Abrams has just announced that she’s running for Governor of Georgia," Trump said in a statement from his Save America PAC on Wednesday.

"I beat her single-handedly, without much of a candidate, in 2018," Trump added, taking credit for Kemp's narrow victory over Abrams in the last gubernatorial election.

"I’ll beat her again, but it will be hard to do with Brian Kemp, because the MAGA base will just not vote for him after what he did with respect to Election Integrity and two horribly run elections, for President and then two Senate seats," Trump said. "But some good Republican will run, and some good Republican will get my endorsement, and some good Republican will WIN!”

READ MORE: ‘You should be hung!’ How Trump supporters drove two Georgia election workers into hiding

At his September rally in Georgia, Trump railed against Kemp by saying, "Stacey, would you like to take his place? It's OK with me," adding that she "might very well be better" than the incumbent.

Trump also suggested that Kemp was unwilling to overturn the results of the 2020 election because he was afraid of Abrams.

"Brian Kemp, (Secretary of State Brad) Raffensperger, and your state leaders surrendered to Stacey Abrams," Trump said. "They totally surrendered to her. I think he's afraid of Stacey Abrams. I don't understand that. Stacey, you know, you have a great team. OK?"

