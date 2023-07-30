Trump calls again for blackmailing Ukraine – echoing what got him impeached

Donald Trump demanded Saturday that Congress reprise the 2019 conduct – blackmailing Ukraine at the political expense of Joe Biden – that led to one of his two impeachments, according to reporting by the Washington Post.
Speaking at a rally in Pa., Trump “called on congressional Republicans to withhold military support for Ukraine until the Biden administration cooperates with their investigations into the president and his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings,” the Post reported on Saturday.
“Congress should refuse to authorize a single additional shipment of our depleted weapons stockpiles … to Ukraine until the FBI, DOJ and IRS hand over every scrap of evidence they have on the Biden Crime Family’s corrupt business dealings,” Trump said at the rally.
Trump also invoked the threat of primary challenges to GOP members who didn’t go along with his scheme, which, as the Post noted, was “a tactic he used last year to unseat Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.”
Trump used his rally state to repeat his bizarre claim that the phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect,” according to the Post report. And that wasn’t all Trump suggested along those lines at the rally.
In addressing his conduct in two cases for which he appears on the brink of indictment, Trump said on Saturday that “his phone call pressuring Georgia officials to 'find' enough votes to change the outcome was better than the perfect call I made to Ukraine."
He also described his speech outside the White House that preceded the riot as “perfect,” attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith personally and, called the prosecutions politically motivated, the Post reported.