Trump lawyers were blindsided when documentary crew showed up to campaign HQ: report
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

It was revealed on Tuesday that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots has subpoenaed documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who reportedly has footage taken of the Trump family during and immediately after the deadly siege.

CBS News reporter Robert Costa's sources say that Trump campaign officials appear to have been blindsided by the camera crew, which showed up at the Trump campaign's headquarters at least once.

"They also remember it being odd because campaign's legal team seemed surprised, as if it was an unvetted project," writes Costa. "The campaign's lawyers were like, 'Huh, what is this? What's going on today?' Saw it as another side project from the family/Trump confidants."

The House Select Committee has asked Holder to turn over raw footage that took place on January 6 and featured interviews with Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Jared Kushner.

