'Trump’s criminal defense is swallowing his campaign': report

As Donald Trump surges toward a possible third Republican Party presidential nomination, his campaign is being hamstrung by not only the criminal indictments he is facing but also the attendant legal fees he is racking up leading to a diversion of campaign contributions, according to a new report.



The Washington Post reported Friday that the most recent filing by the former president, who is facing the possibility of at least two more indictments in the coming weeks, shows "just over half of the money he raised last quarter" ended up in the pockets of his army of lawyers, with the Post report characterizing his legal travails as "swallowing his campaign."



As the report notes, of the $35 million raised between March and June, only $17.7 million went to the campaign with the balance siphoned off to his Save America PAC that is paying his legal bills.



One Trump advisor complained about the cash drain, telling the Post, "A lot of money is going to legal and people who don’t do much, and not a lot is left over to do marketing and advertising.”



Ken Cuccinelli, a former Trump administration official who now supports Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for the 2024 presidential bid, took a jab at his former boss, telling the Post, "Trump’s supporters are being taken advantage of by having to foot the bill for Trump’s legal troubles. Gov. DeSantis is forwardly focused on saving our country and Donald Trump is yet again focused on Donald Trump.”



The report did note that the former president is being upfront about his legal issues in his pleas for contributions, with a recent email blast telling his supporters, "Please make a contribution to show that you will NEVER SURRENDER our country to tyranny as the Deep State thugs try to JAIL me for life.”



"Advisers said Trump focuses his attention on polling, the electoral implications of the indictments and how to fight back against the prosecutors. Trump and his advisers often counter attacks by citing polls that show Republicans are still with him — and positive surveys are regularly shown to him," the report states before adding, "They are also mindful that the clearest way for Trump to beat the charges is to win back the White House, which would make him immune to prosecution again as president under Justice Department guidelines. Several advisers described an effort to make him almost martyr-like and said that he is resolute to keep campaigning."



