'A campaign of terror that came straight from the top': CNN's Amber Phillips on Trump's attacks on election workers

Her mother, "Lady Ruby" Freeman, talked about her efforts as a small business owner of "Lady Ruby's," which she has on t-shirts that come in many colors. She said she's now scared to wear the shirts saying her name.

"Now I won't even introduce myself by my name anymore. I get nervous when I bump into someone I know in the grocery store who says my name," Freeman said I'm worried about who is listening. I get nervous when I have to give my name for food orders. I'm always concerned of who is around me. I've lost my name and I've lost my reputation, I've lost my sense of security, all because a group of people starting with number 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani decided to scapegoat me and my daughter Shaye to push their own lies about how the presidential election was stolen."

For Moss, it's turned her life upside down.

"It's turned my life upside down. I no longer give out my business card. I don't transfer calls. I don't want anyone knowing my name," said Moss. "I don't want to go anywhere with my mom because she might yell my name out over the grocery aisle or something. I don't go to the grocery store at all. I haven't been anywhere at all. I've gained about 60 pounds. I just don't do anything anymore. I don't want to go anywhere. I second guess everything that I do. It has affected my life in a major way. In every way, all because of lies. Me doing my job. Same thing I've been doing forever."

At one point, she recalled Trump's supporters trying to push into her grandmother's house to do a citizen's arrest claiming she was harboring Moss. She was sent dozens of pizzas in the middle of the night, which then delivery people expected her to pay for.

"I received a call from my grandmother. This woman is my everything. I've never even heard her or seen her cry ever in my life," said Moss. "And she called me screaming at the top of her lungs like, 'Shaye! Oh, my God, Shaye!' Just freaking me out, saying that people were at her home and they -- you know, they knocked on the door and of course, she opened it and saw who was there, who it was. And they just started pushing their way through claiming that they were coming in to make a citizens arrest, they needed to find me and my mom, they knew we were there. And she was just screaming and didn't know what do. And I wasn't there, so, you know, I just felt so helpless and so horrible for her. And she was just screaming. I told her to close the door, don't open the door for anyone.'

Ruby Freeman sobbed in the final moments of the testimony saying that she was targeted by the president of the United States and asking if people truly understand how horrible that is.

