'A campaign of terror that came straight from the top': CNN's Amber Phillips on Trump's attacks on election workers

Testifying before the House Select Committee on Tuesday, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss answered questions on the fourth day of public hearings around former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
After the testimony, a CNN panel confessed that it was emotional for them.
"How anybody could hear what happened to these two women and think that lies were no big deal or were perfectly appropriate, is beyond me," said Jake Tapper.
"It was, I think, today, a picture of a campaign of lies and a campaign of terror that was carried out against a lot of people and Lady Ruby [Freeman] and her daughter Shaye Moss were just two examples of how this played out: threats and harassment," said Amber Phillips. "But the key thing here was that it came from the president of the United States. It was so powerful to hear Ruby Freeman talk about how she felt tearfully, she lost her name, she lost her reputation, she couldn't go anywhere. Her daughter says she gained 60 pounds."
IN OTHER NEWS: The staggeringly un-Christian antics of Lauren Boebert
Phillips noted that Moss testified that she feels all of the attacks on her mother and grandmother were her fault.
"They talked about Shaye Moss' grandmother whose house was broken into by Trump's mignons, frankly, looking for Shaye and Lady Ruby and trying to make a, 'Citizens arrest.' It's chilling. It's just some of the examples. Rusty Bowers, we heard earlier today, from Arizona, talking about his terminally ill daughter who would hear people outside of their home threatening them."
Bowers' daughter later passed away.
See the discussion below or at this link.
'A campaign of terror that came straight from the top': Amber Phillips www.youtube.com