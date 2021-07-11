'Agitated' Trump fled election night war room after everyone forgot Wisconsin's time zone and flubbed results
Donald Trump at at Trump International in New Jersey (Shutterstock)

Neither President Donald Trump nor his campaign team appeared to know what timezone Wisconsin was in, according to a new book about the 2020 election campaign.

Reporting at BusinessInsider revealed that the new Michael Wolff book, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency exposed the president's paranoia and the confusion among the Trump team. It was Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who seemed to think that the stall was revealing a conspiracy was afoot.

"They now knew how many Biden votes they needed to offset Trump votes, and they were producing them! That's what the delay was about," Wolff wrote, explaining what Giuliani thought.

The report explained that Trump stood around the White House with campaign staff in the Map Room for 20 minutes but became "agitated" and "angry" and ultimately left to go to the residence.

It wasn't until 4 a.m. that the Trump lawyer realized that Wisconsin wasn't in the eastern time zone. They're in the central time zone.

The so-called "delay" had nothing to do with a conspiracy. The Trump team didn't account for the time zone discrepancy. They updated the election results the next morning.

Read the full report at Insider.

