Expert warns America's slide into Trump-fueled fascism threatens Canada: 'A terrible storm is coming from the south'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A political science professor warned Canada to watch out for the U.S. to slide into right-wing dictatorship.

Thomas Homer-Dixon, founding director of the Cascade Institute at Royal Roads University in British Columbia, urged his own country in a Globe & Mail op-ed to take precautions against that violent instability spreading northward, reported the Independent.

“A terrible storm is coming from the south, and Canada is woefully unprepared," Homer-Dixon wrote. "Over the past year, we’ve turned our attention inward, distracted by the challenges of COVID-19, reconciliation and the accelerating effects of climate change."

The political scientist fears the Republican Party's descent into "a near-fascist personality cult," which has been aided by Fox News and Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), would hasten if Donald Trump runs for re-election in 2024.

“By 2025, American democracy could collapse, causing extreme domestic political instability, including widespread civil violence," Homer-Dixon wrote. "By 2030, if not sooner, the country could be governed by a right-wing dictatorship.”

“Returning to office, he’ll be the wrecking ball that demolishes democracy but the process will produce a political and social shambles,” he concluded.

SmartNews