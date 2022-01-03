Expert warns America's slide into Trump-fueled fascism threatens Canada: 'A terrible storm is coming from the south'

A political science professor warned Canada to watch out for the U.S. to slide into right-wing dictatorship.

Thomas Homer-Dixon, founding director of the Cascade Institute at Royal Roads University in British Columbia, urged his own country in a Globe & Mail op-ed to take precautions against that violent instability spreading northward, reported the Independent.

“A terrible storm is coming from the south, and Canada is woefully unprepared," Homer-Dixon wrote. "Over the past year, we’ve turned our attention inward, distracted by the challenges of COVID-19, reconciliation and the accelerating effects of climate change."

The political scientist fears the Republican Party's descent into "a near-fascist personality cult," which has been aided by Fox News and Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), would hasten if Donald Trump runs for re-election in 2024.

“By 2025, American democracy could collapse, causing extreme domestic political instability, including widespread civil violence," Homer-Dixon wrote. "By 2030, if not sooner, the country could be governed by a right-wing dictatorship.”

“Returning to office, he’ll be the wrecking ball that demolishes democracy but the process will produce a political and social shambles,” he concluded.