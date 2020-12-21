There's no way Trump can seize voting machines to examine their results: Ex-federal prosecutor
The latest plot by Donald Trump's attorney, Sidney Powell, is that the president should sign an executive order demanding Powell be allowed to inspect the electronic voting machines in states where she demands it to uncover the fraud they're both convinced is there.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported Sunday that Powell spent a second night at the White House Sunday as Trump is pondering what his next legal move is. Thus far, he has lost every lawsuit he's attempted except one in which he asked that his campaign representatives be able to stand closer to tables where counting was being done.

In a tweet, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti explained that neither Trump nor Powell has any hope of being able to make the scheme work.

"If Trump tries to do this, you can expect a big legal fight, because there is no lawful authority for him to seize states' voting machines," he tweeted. "Even if [the Justice Department] launched a criminal investigation, which they have not done, they cannot seize property without a warrant signed by a judge."

While Trump hasn't had much luck going up against his own judicial appointees in the past month, it's possible he might be able to find one that would give him such a warrant.