Lawmakers warned to get tested for COVID-19 due to possible exposure during Capitol riot
Screengrab.

According to a report from Politico's Sarah Ferris, the Capitol attending physician has warned lawmakers on both sides of the aisle that they need to be tested for COVID-19 after they were forced to go into hiding as a mob of far-right supporters of Donald Trump stormed the halls of Congress.

According to the memo, there is a possibility that they were exposed to the deadly coronavirus when they were penned up as Capitol police battled with the invaders after the president encouraged them to march on Congress.

The memo from Dr. Brian P. Monahan states, "During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection."

You can see the memo below: