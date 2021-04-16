Trump's DC critics forced to spend tens of thousands of dollars on personal security after Capitol riots: report

According to a report from Punchbowl News, Congressional critics of Donald Trump have been forced to shell out tens of thousands of dollars for bodyguards and home security following the assault on the Capitol on Jan 6th by far-right extremists after the ex-president delivered at a "Stop the Steal" rally.

A review of first-quarter Federal Election Commission reports by Punchbowl reveals lawmakers -- both Republicans and Democrats -- paying for retired Secret Service agents as bodyguards as well as reinforced doors and tinted windows at their homes.

According to the report, "... the phenomenon seems most acute among Republicans who voted to impeach and convict former President Donald Trump. High-profile Democrats also shelled out piles of cash for private security. Several lawmakers privately told us that they got a flood of death threats after opposing Trump."

Tops on the list -- which Punchbowl claimed would be added to as FEC reporting is reviewed _- is out-going GOP Sen. Pat Toomey (PA) who paid out nearly $70,000 in campaign funds.

"His campaign spent $39,000 with T&M USA LLC, which provides a variety of security services; $18,376 with Altronics, which provides closed-circuit security monitoring; $7,300 with Fortified Estate, which brands itself as 'The Leader In Refined Ballistic Doors, Windows, Walls & Panic Rooms'; $3,900 at Tint Pro, which provides shaded windows; and $650 with Lehigh Valley Paladin LLC, security and intelligence professionals," the report states.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who also voted for impeachment, paid $43,633 with Ambolt Security Group, run by "a former police officer and two former FBI agents," while frequent Trump critic, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), ha shelled out "$50,400 with three former Secret Service agents and Command Executive Services."

As for Democrats, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has "spent more than $45,000 on security -- including during a trip to Houston," while Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) spent $44,400 with Global Guardian in Virginia, with the report adding that Swalwell was also provided with Cap[itol security during the time he served as an impeachment manager pressing the case against Trump.

You can read more here -- subscription required.