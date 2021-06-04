Capitol cop: Trump supporters called me a 'traitor' when they realized I wouldn't help them 'hang Mike Pence'
Screen cap / CNN

A Capitol police officer told CNN this week that Trump supporters who rioted on January 6th called him a "traitor" when they realized he wouldn't help them attack Congress.

Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell said that being called a "traitor" by rioting Trump fanatics personally hurt him because he had served his country in the military for years and was deployed to the Middle East during the Iraq War.

"They kept saying, 'Trump sent me, we won't listen to you, we are here to take over the Capitol, we are here to hang Mike Pence,'" he said. "They thought we were there for them and we weren't, so they turned against us. It was very scary because I thought I was going to lose my life right there."

Gonell also said that he believed the riots would have been far deadlier if his fellow officers hadn't moved so quickly to evacuate lawmakers to protect them from rioting Trump fanatics.

"All I could think was, 'We can't let these people in, there's going to be a slaughter inside.'"

