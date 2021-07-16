'This is how cult leaders act': MSNBC's Mika shocked by Trump's newly revealed actions on Jan. 6
Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC)

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski reacted in shock at new revelations about Donald Trump's reaction to the coup attempt carried out in his name.

The forthcoming book, "I Alone Can Fix It," by Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, reveals that Trump thought the mob of his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol was "cool" until the insurrection turned violent, but he still did nothing to call off the rioters -- who told the police they battled that they only took orders from the former president.

"This really shows ... us is the need for robust hearings looking into every aspect of this," Brzezinski said. "I want to focus on what [MSNBC's] Kasie [Hunt] said, Trump being the only person who could have called this off."

The book reveals that Trump was informed that vice president Mike Pence, his wife, daughter and congressman brother had been hustled to protective custody as the mob threatened to hang him, but the former president still tweeted an attack on his No. 2 as the rioters raged.

"It's like so many people who were there and so many people across America, Trump is the only person who could inspire them to get the vaccine, and yet he doesn't," Brzezinski added, "and therein lies the cult-likeness of the Trump following that is such a danger to our democracy. It's not an exaggeration -- this is how cult leaders act."

