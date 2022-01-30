Trump's desire to pardon Capitol rioters slapped down hard by GOP lawmaker

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning. Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) reacted in horror at Donald Trump's promise of Saturday night that he would pardon the Jan 6th Capitol rioter if he is re-elected in 2024.
At his "Save America Rally" in Conroe, Texas the evening before the former president stated, "If I run and I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly,” as the crowd cheered.
After CNN host Dana Bash shared the clip, she asked the GOP lawmaker, "Your response?"
"Look, the folks that were part of the riots and the assault on the U.S. Capitol have to be held accountable -- there's a rule of law," he stated. "I don't care if you were part of burning cities in Antifa in 2020, storming the Capitol in 2021, everyone needs to be held accountable."
RELATED: 'Endless word salad': Trump critics pile on his 'desperately deranged' Texas rally speech
"Shouldn't be pardoned?" Bash pressed.
"Of course not! Oh, my goodness, no!" he exclaimed.
"Would you like to have the former president campaign with you in your re-election campaign in New Hampshire?" the CNN host asked.
"I don't need anyone to campaign with me," Sununu replied with a smile. "I'm a big believer that as a candidate you have to stand on your own two feet and not endorsements. Endorsements are fine. whether you're running for the planning board, governor or president, you have to look folks in the eye and earn the votes yourself."
Watch below:
CNN 01 30 2022 09 20 16 youtu.be