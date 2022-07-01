A new report from the Washington Post provides more details about former President Donald Trump's desire to match to the Capitol with supporters who would subsequently illegally break into the building and send lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

One source tells the Post that Trump repeatedly brought up the idea of marching with his supporters down to the Capitol, as he thought it would deliver "a dramatic, made-for-TV moment that could pressure Republican lawmakers to support his demand to throw out the electoral college results" that showed Joe Biden winning the 2020 election.

In reality, as former White House counsel Pat Cipollone allegedly told former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a Trump-led march to the Capitol would have opened the twice-impeached former president up to massive criminal exposure.

This desire to go with his supporters to the Capitol has come under focus in the wake of Hutchinson's testimony, although Trump has admitted publicly that it was his plan.

“Secret Service wouldn’t let me,” he told The Washington Post earlier this year. “I wanted to go. I wanted to go so badly. Secret Service says you can’t go. I would have gone there in a minute.”

Hutchinson also alleged in her testimony that Trump knew at least some of his supporters were armed with weapons, but nonetheless encouraged them to march to the Capitol anyway.