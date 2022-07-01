'Very big deal': Former J6 Committee investigator says messages sent to Cassidy Hutchinson should be referred to DOJ

Discussing reports that associates of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows attempted to influence the testimony of former senior Meadows' aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a former investigator for the Jan 6th committee claimed the Department of Justice needs to step in.

Speaking with hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman, attorney John Wood said the revelations so far have been devastating to Donald Trump and members of his inner circle, and that attempts to influence witnesses has been a disturbing development.

"To be clear, CNN is reporting that Cassidy Hutchinson herself told the committee that she did receive a message from someone in Trump world that she perceived to be trying to influence her testimony," host Berman prompted. "How big after a deal in your mind is that?"

"It is a very big deal," Wood quickly responded. "It is something that the committee needs to look into and potentially refer to the Justice Department."

"I'm sure the person who sent the message, and according to the media it was Mark Meadows, but I don't have any personal knowledge of that, the person who sent the message I'm sure will say, 'oh, no, I just meant it innocently'," he elaborated. "But the way those messages sound, it certainly sounds like they were intended to influence in some way Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony."

