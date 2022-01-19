'All roads are pointing towards Trump himself': Legal expert breaks down Jan. 6 Committee's latest moves

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former House impeachment counsel Norm Eisen laid out the importance of Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., whose phone records were just obtained by the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection.
"So Norm, Kimberly Guilfoyle, we just — I showed her briefly there — repeatedly pushed allegations of election fraud from just days after election day to hours before the deadly insurrection," said Erin Burnett. "She became a huge fundraiser for the Stop the Steal... How important is she?"
"She's important, Erin," said Eisen. "What we've seen with the committee's investigation is that they are building a pyramid. At the top of that pyramid is the former President Donald Trump. But with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was a big part of Stop the Steal, raised money, spoke at the insurrection tailgate on January 6th with Eric Trump, with the Trump lawyers who were brought into it today. All of the roads are pointing towards Donald Trump, himself. She was in that inner circle. She's very important."
