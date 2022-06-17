Trump calls the Capitol riot a 'simple protest that got out of hand' and then brags about his Jan. 6 crowd size
During a speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference this Friday, former President Donald Trump said it's "no coincidence that the same people who pushed the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax are the same people who are now pushing this insurrection hoax."

According to Trump, the Capitol riot was "a simple protest that got out of hand."

"And I will say the one thing they don't talk about, they never show the size of the crowd, I believe it was the largest number of people I've ever spoken to," Trump said, presumably referring to the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the riot.

"I'm not talking about the very small percentage of people that went down to the Capitol, many of whom did nothing wrong, and they're paying a big price because of this horrible situation that's taking place ..."

Trump continued to harp on the alleged crowd size of the rally, and even claimed that his crowd was just as big -- if not bigger -- than Martin Luther King Jr.'s crowd during his "I Have a Dream Speech" in 1963.

