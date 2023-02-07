E. Jean Carroll's lawyer attacks Trump in new court docs over his massive flub

An unsealed court filing revealed that twice Donald Trump mixed up his ex-wife Marla Maples with E. Jean Carroll, who is alleging he raped her and has since defamed her.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow requested that the documents be unsealed, "Law & Crime" revealed on Tuesday. In the past, Trump alleged that he couldn't have raped Carroll because she was "not my type." He claimed Carroll was "too ugly to rape." But court documents indicate that he couldn't tell the difference between Carroll and his wife in the mid-1990s.

“When confronted with the photo of Carroll and himself from a party before the rape, Trump twice misidentified Carroll as his ex-wife Marla Maples, insisting it was Maples smiling at him in the photo, when in fact the woman he was pointing to was Carroll herself,” Carroll's lawyer said, according to the documents.

“That’s Marla, yeah,” Trump said. “That’s my wife.”

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Oh, my God!' George Santos sends shocked staffers out to face angry constituents

“Which woman are you pointing to?” asked the lawyer.

Trump attorney Alina Habba prompted her client, “No, that’s Carroll.”

“Oh, I see,” Trump claimed.

Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan wrote in court documents, “Ultimately, Trump’s lawyer had to correct his mistake (which obviously undercut any assertion that Carroll was not ‘his type’)."

WATCH: Boebert gets shut down after suggesting Biden to blame for CBP suicides

She also accused Trump of proclaiming politics without even knowing anything about the situation or Carroll and her story.

Trump testified that he didn't have to reach out to Bergdorf Goodman's after the accusations because "it didn't happen." When asked if he knew the party Carroll belonged to, he confessed he didn't.

“Trump continuously insulted Carroll in his deposition, stating: ‘It’s a big, fat hoax. She’s a liar and she’s a sick person in my opinion. Really sick,'” the filing continues. It went on to cite a list of Trump's accusations from being a "sick person" or "deranged" and all about selling books. He accused her of being mentally unstable, a "wack job" and "nut job."

Trump claimed that Carroll has a pattern of falsely accusing men of sexual misconduct, but failed to produce any evidence of the claim.

“It’s what I heard,” Trump said.

“From whom had you heard it?” the lawyer asked.

“I don’t know. I don’t know," Trump shot back.