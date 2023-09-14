Trump judge rules ex-president won't be tried with 2 co-defendants: 'logistical inevitability'
A judge has ruled in favor of severing pro-Trump lawyers Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell's cases from the other 17 co-defendants in the Georgia election racketeering case, reportedThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Tamar Hallerman.

Chesebro and Powell having a separate trial in the case, ruled Judge Scott McAfee, is "simply a procedural and logistical inevitability." However, he also denied their motion to stay any Court proceedings until a federal appeals court can rule on removing charges to another jurisdiction.

The severing of the cases comes as a result of Georgia's speedy trial laws, which are unusually strict compared to federal rules and the rules in most other states and allow anybody the right to request their criminal trial be heard quickly.

Former President Donald Trump, who is being prosecuted as a ringleader of the election subversion plot being charged as a racketeering case by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, has waived his right to a speedy trial, which guarantees there have to be at least two separate trials – one to prosecute Chesebro and Powell, and one to prosecute all of the defendants.

Chesebro and Powell are accused of playing key roles in the RICO case.

According to previous reports, Chesebro authored a secret memo outlining a "bold" strategy to block President Joe Biden's electoral win from being certified, which prosecutors contend even he knew was illegal at the time. Powell, meanwhile, pushed to be named as a "special counsel" to investigate the vote after the federal government used military powers to seize voting machines, a plan Trump considered but which ultimately did not move forward.

She was also allegedly involved in the illegal breach of election equipment in Coffee County, although she denies this.

