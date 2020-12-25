'Deplorable' Trump faces furious backlash for boilerplate Christmas message as he withholds aid

On Friday morning, the White House released an official Christmas message from Donald Trump that was noteworthy for it's upbeat tone at a time when the president has refused to sign a bi-partisan bill that would provide COVID-19 aid to families facing a Christmas with little food and the possibility of eviction looming.

According to the White House, "In this season of peace, we cherish the warmth, generosity, and faith that breathe life into our holiday gatherings. The love we share with our family and friends fills our hearts with joy, just as the story of Christ's birth inspires people all over the world. This year, we come together as proud Americans—grateful for our sacred right to worship freely and to openly profess our trust in the enduring light and promise of the coming of God."

Critics were quick to note that the "generosity" did not extend to the president helping struggling families dealing with job losses and economic uncertainty.

How can he sit there and wish People a Merry Christmas when as of tomorrow if NO relief package is signed lives will be destroyed. SIGN THE RELIEF PACKAGE.

— Teuta4U™️💎 (@teuta4u1) December 25, 2020




























































