'Deplorable' Trump faces furious backlash for boilerplate Christmas message as he withholds aid

On Friday morning, the White House released an official Christmas message from Donald Trump that was noteworthy for it's upbeat tone at a time when the president has refused to sign a bi-partisan bill that would provide COVID-19 aid to families facing a Christmas with little food and the possibility of eviction looming.
According to the White House, "In this season of peace, we cherish the warmth, generosity, and faith that breathe life into our holiday gatherings. The love we share with our family and friends fills our hearts with joy, just as the story of Christ's birth inspires people all over the world. This year, we come together as proud Americans—grateful for our sacred right to worship freely and to openly profess our trust in the enduring light and promise of the coming of God."
Critics were quick to note that the "generosity" did not extend to the president helping struggling families dealing with job losses and economic uncertainty.
And they let him know on Twitter:
Presidential Message on Christmas, 2020: https://t.co/7AfGj24y0f— The White House (@The White House)1608908608.0
How can he sit there and wish People a Merry Christmas when as of tomorrow if NO relief package is signed lives will be destroyed. SIGN THE RELIEF PACKAGE.
— Teuta4U™️💎 (@teuta4u1) December 25, 2020
Not one damn word about the thousands of Americans dying every single day in a surging pandemic. Not one mention of… https://t.co/FOASU9orcl— David Corn (@David Corn)1608909454.0
@DavidCornDC No surprise. That kind of statement requires empathy. Sociopaths have no empathy.— Donald Tinney (@Donald Tinney)1608910035.0
@DavidCornDC He doesn't care. Why do you expect that?— whenthenightfalls (@whenthenightfalls)1608909728.0
@DavidCornDC They’re too busy living it up in Maralago on the taxpayers dime while holding up aid for them and watc… https://t.co/cWeuy3uHvF— CzarLove (@CzarLove)1608909646.0
@WhiteHouse Just spotted on his way this morning to his golf club. Always time for golf especially during a pande… https://t.co/U3yrgnkYUb— Mikela (@Mikela)1608909920.0
@WhiteHouse I'm going golfing.. you're getting nothing .... ✌️ https://t.co/tcw0vmeLcM— WeHave10YearsUntilWe'reFUKKED (@WeHave10YearsUntilWe'reFUKKED)1608908726.0
@WhiteHouse No mention of the food lines - financial hardship of the people. Remember. Jesus was born poor in a man… https://t.co/3AfrCP4Mj9— Cece 🌺 (@Cece 🌺)1608908901.0
@WhiteHouse Presidential message on Christmas Eve "I decided to veto a stimulus bill which I previously approved an… https://t.co/2oG0HykCG2— Shane (@Shane)1608910184.0
@WhiteHouse Yeah right....January 20th can't come soon enough.— Marian Feldman (@Marian Feldman)1608909039.0
@WhiteHouse Sign the relief bill or else you’ve ruined Christmas— B (@B)1608908733.0
@WhiteHouse He's golfing while Americans are suffering. His message is quite clear.— StormSpotterSue (@StormSpotterSue)1608908813.0
@WhiteHouse As 350,000 American families face Christmas having lost a loved one to Covid 19, @realDonaldTrump says… https://t.co/vH5Kh3xRuD— Brian Reddy, PhD (@Brian Reddy, PhD)1608909764.0
@WhiteHouse My Christmas is me hugging my phone hoping you sign that stimulus bill. We didn't have any money for ce… https://t.co/bh1DiFQ0oB— VeronicaAvon (@VeronicaAvon)1608908970.0