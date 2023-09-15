Judge Chutkan unseals Jack Smith filing alleging new Trump witness intimidation

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has released a redacted filing by prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith, alleging that former President Donald Trump engaged in new incidents of witness intimidation.

The filing, which was made last week by prosecutors, was known for several days to involve "extrajudicial statements" by the former president. It alleges that Trump's "inflammatory" statements have led to "threats and harassment" against people in the case, and that he "will continue to make similar personal attacks, knowing that they may prompt similar harassment."

However, the government requested that the names of the people targeted and the specific threats that were made be redacted from the version released to the public.

Specifically, the government is seeking the relief that the Court "enter a narrowly tailored order pursuant to Local Criminal Rule 57.7(c) that restricts certain prejudicial extrajudicial statements; and enter an order through which the Court can ensure that if either party conducts a jury study involving contact with the citizens of this District, the jury study is conducted in a way that will not prejudice the venire." Trump's legal team opposes this measure.

Witness tampering already forms some of the charges made against Trump in the case, which also charges him with conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy against rights, for his alleged plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

If the prosecution's allegations are supported, this could put Trump in a tough spot, as the conditions of his bail included that he not commit additional crimes and not contact other witnesses. Some legal experts believe he has already broken these terms.

Trump has denied all charges against him, and has tried to demand that Chutkan recuse herself from the case, because she mentioned him during the sentencing of a January 6 rioter.