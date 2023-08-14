Trump has already broken a law his DC judge said he couldn't break and remain out on bail: ex-prosecutor

A former prosecutor thinks that Donald Trump has already violated his bail conditions in Washington, D.C. by committing additional crimes.

Speaking to MSNBC on Monday as the Fulton County grand jury was meeting, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner claimed that Trump had violated the law with social media posts targeting witnesses and prosecutors, and Federal District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan is within her rights to revoke his bail.

"I think we're at a point now where this is sort of integrity of the criminal justice system 101, where at some point I do think the system of justice has to assert itself, as difficult as it might be, as unprecedented as it might be to sort of protect, preserve and promote the integrity of the system," explained Kirschner.

"You know, when I saw, I think it was a repost by Donald Trump, where he said that Judge Chutkan admitted to engaging in election interference against Donald Trump. He is now falsely putting words in her mouth."

Kirschner explained that it could result in MAGA supporters believing that Chutkan said what Trump is alleging, which could appear in jury selection.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"At some point, I think, given the need for citizens to view this as a reliable process and the result as a reliable result, the system really does need to wrestle with this very difficult, very thorny issue. And I think Donald Trump may have actually made that a little bit easier by posting what I think is clearly a threat against a witness or an attempt to intimidate a witness down in Georgia," he said.

In a Monday morning post, Donald Trump directly told Georgia's former Lt. Gov. Jeff Duncan not to comply with a grand jury subpoena. That's illegal, and it "may have sort of walked him one step closer to a jail cell or pretrial detention," Kirschner said.

He recalled watching the Washington, D.C. proceedings, and the judge "said something that caused my ears to perk up. And here's what she said: 'The most important condition of release, sir, is that you not commit a state, federal, or local crime while on release. If you were to do so, a warrant may be issued for your arrest. Your conditions of release may be revoked. And you may be held pending trial.'"

What Trump has done by posting something about a witness violates a law in Georgia, he said.

"It's a 2-10 felony called influencing a witness,'" Kirschner explained. "So, it really feels like Donald Trump is forcing the judge's hand because, what has he done? He has arguably violated what the magistrate judge told him, in no uncertain terms, was the most important condition of pretrial release: not to violate any law, federal, state, or local.

"So, we may see Judge Chutkan pushed too far, and she may have to act and do something that feels like it's unimaginable, which is consider detaining a former president pending trial for his own misconduct."



See the full commentary in the video below or at the link here.