Trump claims he never even wanted to have sex with adult film star in lengthy new rant about Stormy Daniels

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied that he ever wanted to have sex with adult film Stormy Daniels.

"Today, the 9th Circuit issued yet another attorney fees ruling in my favor against Stephanie Clifford (AKA “Stormy Daniels”)—this time, awarding me $245,209.67 for my fees incurred in her 9th Circuit appeal of her failed lawsuit against me, dismissed under Texas’s Anti-SLAPP statute," Trump said in a statement emailed to reporters.

Trump argued, "This entire case has been nothing but a disaster for Ms. Clifford and her lawyer Michael Avenatti, from the start—a total waste of court time and resources, ending up with her owing me a large and growing amount in attorney fees that never needed to have been spent, especially since as I have stated many times, I never had an affair with her—nor would I have ever wanted to (even in her wildest imagination!)."

As his former attorney, Michael Cohen, pointed out last time Trump made a comment on the lawsuit, none of it has anything to do with whether the two had sex.

"The defeated former guys’ statement has absolutely nothing to do with the well established fact that he did have an affair with Stormy Daniels…it’s not even what the case is about. Either he’s lying again or didn’t read his own lawsuit…or both!" Cohen explained.

In response, Daniels weighed in.







