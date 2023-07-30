Judge Aileen Cannon hit by dozens of threats since taking on Trump's case: report
Donald Trump, Aileen Cannon (Photo by AFP/ Cannon photo via U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida)

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case has been targeted by dozens of threats since she was assigned the case, The Messenger reported Sunday.

Judge Aileen Cannon has been bombarded with ominous voicemails, emails, letters and social media messages. All have been recorded by the US Marshals, with two deemed serious enough to be sent to the FBI, according to the report.

The first of those two involved a thumb drive sent by postal mail to a West Palm Beach court building which was found to contain conspiracy theories. The second was an emailed message that referred to a person who “kills justice.”

Among other messages received is one that said “U are under scrutiny … U R being watched!” and a YouTube comment that said, “Cannon needs to remember the 2nd amendment.”

Another YouTube comment read: “Someone needs to post her address and she be gotton judge not!” The Messenger reported.

Cannon, who was appointed to the judiciary by Trump, has faced several calls to recuse herself from the classified documents case. Among criticism of her is the fact that she ordered the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to halt its investigation into the classified documents that were discovered at the former Republican president's estate in Florida months before he was indicted.

Her decision was overturned by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
SmartNews